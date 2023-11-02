Sam Bankman-Fried is no 'villain' or 'monster,' defence tells jury

Attorney Mark Cohen's closing argument in Bankman-Fried's trial in Manhattan federal court came after the prosecution urged the 12 jurors to convict Bankman-Fried, arguing he stole US$8 billion (RM38.2 billion) out of simple greed in one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Nicolas Roos said Bankman-Fried directed other FTX executives to alter the exchange's computer code to allow a hedge fund he owned, Alameda Research, to siphon customer money.

The defence rested its case on Tuesday after Bankman-Fried underwent a second day of tough cross-examination by the prosecution ― the risk he ran by opting to testify in this own defence. Bankman-Fried, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy, tried over three days of testimony to convince the 12 jurors of his innocence.

Alameda used that money to pay off its lenders and to lend to FTX executives so they could make speculative investments and donate to US political candidates, prosecutors say. “Poor risk management is not a crime,” Cohen said on Wednesday. “The question of whether Sam's business judgment was reasonable, even if it later turned out to be mistaken, is not a criminal one.”

