Saiful Razman's new exhibition revisits a place of memory and beginning

‘I have found that a key aspect of capturing impermanence is through its simplicity,’ says Saiful, standing beside a new work titled 'Staring At The Wall' at his 'Pangsa' exhibition. Photo: The Star/Low Lay Phon

It’s a story of a squat house from 25 years ago that has now been expanded into a vivid and multi-layered exhibition that reflects on the challenges faced by urban youth in the late 1990s, the unemployment woes then and how they eerily parallel today’s troubled and uncertain times in Malaysia.

The 43-year old artist, who also subscribes to punk aesthetics and plays bass when time permits, has been exhibiting art for more than 20 years now, building a successful career and winning art industry awards along the way. headtopics.com

His post-pandemic output has also garnered him acclaim, most recently bringing him to the National Art Gallery in KL (2022), Venice Biennale (2022), Asean Artists Residency Programme at Sharjah Art Foundation Residency (2022), and the UOB South-East Asian Painting of The Year Award (2021).at the National Art Gallery, have pursued a broader artistic approach, with social issues coming to the fore in his abstract art language.

Here is where that small unused flat in Shah Alam informs the mood in some of his new paintings, which were all done at his studio in Taman Melawati in Gombak, Selangor this year. “I know it sounds grim, but that tiny, cramped apartment in Shah Alam has brought back so many memories that can be so precise, vivid and even emotional. That place was once a part of my young life as an art student. headtopics.com

Saiful’s new abstract works, which feature his ever-expanding medical gauze and tissue-paper collages, captures the bleak atmosphere and “pure feeling” of these urban concrete spaces where chipped paint, broken windows, scattered debris and a hint of disorder permeate.

