Saifuddin: Rallies to support Palestine are encouraged

SHOWING solidarity with the people of Palestine was the main objective of last week’s rally and any prohibition set by the organisers did not reflect the government’s stance, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Home Minister said the dos and don’ts for the rally were set by the organisers, meant to foster solidarity among rally participants from various racial and religious backgrounds.“The lives of two million Palestinians are at stake, with Israeli armies already at Palestine borders,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.“The question of whether the takbir is allowed or whether there are any other dos and don’ts are not the issue,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution was responding to a supplementary question by Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) who asked if there were new directives governing what could or could not be said during peaceful demonstrations. headtopics.com

This comes in light of allegations by social media users that placards featuring images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nethanyahu were prevented from being displayed. There were also claims that participants were asked not to chant “takbir” at the rally held at Dataran Merdeka, organised by non-governmental organisations Viva Palestina Malaysia and Humanitarian Care Malaysia.

To this, Saifuddin Nasution reiterated this was not the government’s position in supporting the Palestinian people.“If the rally organisers put dos and don’ts in place, it is a matter how they use their discretion,” he added. headtopics.com

Responding to a question by Jimmy Puah Tse Wee (PH-Tebrau), Saifuddin Nasution said guidelines in facilitating public rallies were enshrined in the Peaceful Assembly Act and Federal Constitution.

