Sabah Youth Assembly’s 79 to debate today

They comprise 45 pro-governments, 18 oppositions, 10 independents and six nominated “assemblymen” including two differently-abled, voted in by 32,985 youths. Daily Express Malaysia

Organised by the State Youth and Sports Ministry, its Minister Datuk Ellron Angin said the goal is to provide the youths the opportunities to voice their views and ideas which must be heard. “At the same time, it gives the youths a chance to understand the responsibilities of an assemblyman, raising awareness that Sabah needs people with the skills and knowledge. Dear Daily Express reader,Ever since 1963, before the formation of Malaysia, The Daily Express has kept the public well-informed as well as helped shape Sabah & Labuan's development for 60 years.

Youth and Sports Ministry to meet Terengganu exco over gymnastics issuePETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

UAW strikes GM SUV assembly, propulsion facility in TennesseeThis comes after the union reached a tentative agreement with Chrysler parent Stellantis in Detroit. Read more ⮕

Mohd Na’im: Govt welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on ceasefire in GazaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The government welcomes the resolution passed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) yesterday with regard to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza... Read more ⮕

Four-fold jump in Brunei trade: PhoongKota Kinabalu: Trade between Sabah and Brunei flourished four-fold in 2022 compared to 2017, said Sabah’s Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (Mide), Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe. Read more ⮕

Cyber crimes in Sabah worrisome, with losses amounting to over RM100mil, says CMJOHOR BARU: A man who was driving under the influence of drugs has been arrested after crashing into the front gate of Istana Besar and two other vehicles here. Read more ⮕

Nine locations for second phase of Sabah Starlink in January 2024, says Comms MinisterPETALING JAYA: Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall here collapsed during the heavy downpour on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon. Read more ⮕