Sabah Umno looking for new candidates with strong party loyalty for upcoming state elections

With no clear political partner to head into the next state elections with, Sabah Umno is looking at a line-up of mostly new faces to fill up the 79 state seats, with an emphasis on strong party loyalty. Its chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin said that the party was going through a rigorous screening process to look for new candidates. “They have to be liked by the people, have the winning factor, have integrity, won’t jump, and must not be influenced by material gains,” he said.

He added that the candidates have been told to go down to the ground and get to know the constituents

