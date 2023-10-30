Sabah, Sarawak need more seats due to size, says GRS man

The Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency in Sabah only has one MP despite being larger than the entire state of Pahang. (Bernama pic)

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) information chief Joniston Bangkuai said the size of constituencies in the Borneo states is why Sabah and Sarawak should have more parliamentary seats. The PBS leader added that increasing the number of parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak would lighten the load of elected representatives and ensure MPs and assemblymen could better serve their constituencies.

Last week, former Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Wan Ahmad Wan Omar said it was not the right time to implement such a move owing to the low population density in some areas. Joniston said in principle, seats in Peninsular Malaysia should not account for two-thirds of Parliamentary seats. headtopics.com

Tambah kerusi ringan beban Ahli Parlimen Malaysia Timur, kata pemimpinKetua Penerangan GRS Joniston Bangkuai berkata ada kawasan Parlimen di Sabah dan Sarawak lebih luas berbanding sebuah negeri di Semenanjung. Read more ⮕

