Sabah PH to Ministry: Review directive

PH Sabah also urged the MOE and Department not to make this Solidarity Campaign mandatory in Sabah and to give space to the schools to decide on a method that is wise and full of wisdom in accordance with the culture of Sabah.In a joint statement of five parties’ heads, PH Sabah rejects the methods and culture of violence used in educating students in Sabah in any programme at the school level.

“The practice of provocation by using weapons is inappropriate and against the culture of harmony which is the core of the plurality of various religions and tribes in this state. PH Sabah is very concerned about the conflict and humanitarian crisis happening in Palestine at the moment.

“But this concern needs to be translated in the context of awareness of dealing with the humanitarian crisis and promoting a culture of kindness and peace in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani,” said in the joint statement by PH Sabah Chairman Datuk Christina Liew, Upko President Datuk Ewon Benedick, DAP Sabah Chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah MPN Chairman Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam, and Amanah Sabah Chairman Lahirul Latigu. headtopics.com

This was after Sarawak said it would not heed the directive, saying schools are for children to acquire knowledge and not for sowing hatred under the guise of humanitarianism. Daily Express Malaysia * Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

