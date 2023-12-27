Sabah Minister questions opposition's silence on tax revenue settlement

DOMESTIC Trade and Costs of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Deputy Secretary-General, said opposition Parti Warisan’s Kota Belud Member of Parliament has yet to explain why she was quiet when it accepted RM53 million as interim payment pending settlement of the 40 per cent tax revenue when it was part of the Federal Government.

He said it was the new GRS-led State Government that actually saved Sabah by rejecting the sum agreed to by Warisan in October 2019. ADVERTISEMENT “When GRS took the reins, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor straight away wrote a revocation letter and demanded a larger sum. “As a result, we got RM125 million in 2020 and now in 2023, the amount is RM300 million. Who exactly is the saviour here?” he told a press conference in Kota Kinabalu on Dec 1





