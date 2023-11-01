Sabah Labour Ordinance amendment pushed to next parliamentary meet: Mustapha

“The amendment Bill was originally slated to be tabled in November; however, to ensure that all matters related to the amendment have been taken into account. “The Human Resources Ministry has been fine-tuning the amendment to ensure that it covers 187,000 employers and over two million workers in Sabah,” Mustapha told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

He said the review process should be complete and the draft Bill sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers for its approval. “As soon as the approval is obtained, it will be presented to the Cabinet to obtain approval before it can be brought to Parliament,” he added.In October 2022, the Sabah government had agreed to amend the Sabah Labour Ordinance whereby it will be standardised with the Employment Act 1955.

The proposed amendments will include increasing the maternity leave eligibility period from the current 60 days to 98 days and paternity leave from three days to seven days, allowing workers in Sabah to enjoy the same benefits already accorded to their counterparts in the peninsula.The Sabah Labour Ordinance came into effect on January 1, 1950, and since then it was only amended once that is in 2005 compared to the Employment Act that has been amended 12 times.

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Tabling of Sabah Labour Ordinance amendments pushed to next Parliament sessionULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Deputy minister: Sabah Labour Ordinance amendment pushed to next parliamentary meetKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Sabah Labour Ordinance amendment Bill will only be tabled in the next parliamentary meeting at the earliest, Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Anak muda diajak ganding bahu bangunkan SabahKota Kinabalu: Ketua Menteri, Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor mengajak semua anak muda Sabah untuk berganding bahu bagi membangunkan negeri Sabah dan bersama-sama menjayakan Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Labuan Bersatu backs Suhaili's support for PM Anwar, Sabah CM HajijiLABUAN, Nov 1 ― Labuan Bersatu is throwing its weight behind the decision of its divisional chief, Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, who recently declared his support to Prime...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Labuan Bersatu backs MP's move to support PM, Sabah CMULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Sabah kini pemain utama: 1,100 penduduk tempatan diambil bekerja di kilang solar kaca RM3 billionKota Kinabalu: Pembukaan Kilang Sabah Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd bernilai berbilion ringgit adalah bukti kejayaan Rancangan Pembangunan Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Kerajaan Negeri, kata Ketua Menteri Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕