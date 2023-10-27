Sabah keeping to optional use of English in correspondence until further notice

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will keep to its optional use of English in all its official correspondence until further notice, says Deputy State Secretary (Development) Datuk Dr Ahemad Sade."This (directive) was announced by the Federal Government so, we will look at it in detail," he said, after an event here on Thursday (Oct 26).

The question whether to follow this policy, he said, would be discussed in a meeting with the state leadership closer to or after the state assembly sitting scheduled for the end of November.Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had on Wednesday (Oct 25) said official letters sent to government departments must be in Malay.

"This is because English is a widely used global language and must be mastered especially by public servants who deal with those from overseas," he said, adding students must also be proficient in English.Another former chief minister Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee said a ban over the use of any language, primarily English, other than Bahasa Malaysia in communication with all government departments could be detrimental to the country’s economic development. headtopics.com

Yong said some government departments, by necessity and the nature of their work responsible for dealing with foreign entities and businesses, must communicate in English. "English is the lingua franca of international trade, communication and diplomacy," he said, in a statement.

"I am not only referring to Wisma Putra (Foreign Affairs Ministry) but also to agencies like the Malaysia Industrial Development Authority, Malaysia Trade Agency and Bank Negara, to name a few. "Returning incoming mail that is written in languages other than Bahasa Malaysia would also send a negative message to the international community and suggest that Malaysia is not open to foreign investment or trade, and that it is not interested in collaborating with other countries," he added. headtopics.com

