Sabah Islamic Religious Council lodges police report over alleged abuse of power

The Sabah Islamic Religious Council (Muis) lodged a police report on March 28 regarding alleged abuse of power in its administration. Its president Datuk Yahya Hussin said the police report was made for further investigation as the accusations labelled against Muis were baseless and defamatory.

Muis is always open to any investigation process by the authorities to ensure the image and integrity of Muis remains clean without any element of abuse of power as alleged.

