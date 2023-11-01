Sabah govt serious about resolving water, electricity supply issues, says Hajiji

Hajiji said he also wanted local companies to be more involved in the oil and gas industry in the state, particularly in projects and services being offered by PETRONAS. On entrepreneurial development, the Chief Minister said the state government will form a state-level Entrepreneur Development Coordination committee that will streamline entrepreneurship programmes in the state and the distribution of funds.

He said this body will also be made up of members from various state and federal ministries as well as agencies. Hajiji added that the state through its Youth and Sports Ministry has established 18 youth arenas statewide.

