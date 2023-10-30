Sabah girls retain title in Bowling competition

The foursome of Cara Loh Wai Theng, Nur Aleeya Syakirah, Nurul Amirah Amirul and Nurul Jeehan Iezzaty collected a total of 4,474 pins to edge Johor by 14 pins to clinch the gold medal.Team manager Ag. Shahril Karim said it was a wire-to-wire victory as they led from first block to the last block.

Coach Sheridan Abdul Latiff praised the girls' team spirit for the narrow win as there was only a difference of 53 pins between Sabah and Johor going into the final game. Meanwhile, Sabah Tenpin Bowling Association president Rozzainny Sham Talip was proud of the team's achievement and thanked the support of various parties.

