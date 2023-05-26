Sabah forges ahead in investments in green technology and renewable energy

STATE Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (Mide) Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said Sabah is forging ahead in investments in green technology, renewable energy, downstream industries and low-energy-intensity sectors. It is part of Sabah's commitment to sustainable and diversified economic development. One noteworthy dimension of Mide's proactive approach is its international engagement.

Several working visits to foreign countries, including prominent destinations like China and South Korea, have been instrumental in exploring and discussing potential investments in Sabah. These initiatives serve as crucial platforms for engaging with foreign investors and governments, fostering economic collaboration, and expanding Sabah's global economic footprint. In addition, Mide actively welcomed and considered a multitude of suggestions and proposals related to strategic sectors





