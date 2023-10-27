Sabah DAP reps apologise for accepting ‘Datuk’ title

Sabah DAP representatives Chan Foong Hin (left) and Phoong Jin Zhe were both awarded the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award in conjunction with governor Juhar Mahiruddin’s birthday.

PETALING JAYA: Two Sabah DAP representatives who accepted datukship from their state governor have apologised for violating their party’s stance on not accepting titles and awards during members’ active political service.

Chan Foong Hin and Phoong Jin Zhe said although they respected the goodwill from the Sabah governor and the state government, they also realised this shouldn’t be used as an excuse to undermine DAP’s principles and policy. headtopics.com

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to the leadership and members of the party,” said Chan and Phoong in a joint statement. The duo said they accepted the strong reprimand from the DAP central executive committee (CEC) and were ready to receive their party’s guidance and advice with humility.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook announced that following its CEC meeting, the party had decided to “strongly reprimand” Chan and Phoong for accepting the state awards that carried the “Datuk” title. headtopics.com

Chan is a member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu and a committee member for Sabah DAP, while Phoong is the Sabah DAP secretary and Luyang assemblyman. They were both awarded the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award in conjunction with Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin’s birthday on Oct 7.

In 2018, the CEC approved a resolution and issued a written advisory to all DAP elected representatives and local councillors, urging them not to accept titles and awards during their active political service. headtopics.com

