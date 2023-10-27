Sabah-born artist holds debut solo exhibition

The “Hues in Rhapsody” art exhibition, which will run for a month, features 14 paintings produced between 2016 and this year.“I was born and raised in KK (Kota Kinabalu), and then moved to KL (Kuala Lumpur) to pursue my tertiary studies while part-timing as a model,” she said.

SPONSORED CONTENT Daily Express members: Enjoy 1 for 1 signature cocktails and more at Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu: DAILY EXPRESS is partnering with Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu to offer an exclusive deal for our members. Read more “And then I met my husband in Sydney, Australia, and we got married and now reside there. I worked as a part-time model for the last 15 years and during my travels I used my spare time to paint.

“I wanted to do it on a full-time basis, but now I have a child. Probably in a few years, I would focus on it full-time and upskill myself.” Meanwhile, Monocolo Executive Director Erica Lim said from the beginning the hotel’s vision is to connect the world of hospitality with the realm of arts. headtopics.com

“We believe that art has the unique power to bring communities together, promote local artisans and foster the exchange of ideas and opportunities,” she said. Alongside the art exhibition was a collaboration with local bespoke sustainable furniture maker Brutti Besi, who presented their statement pieces throughout the event.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

Read more:

DailyExpress_MY »

Philippines still promoting Sabah as theirs: EsscomKota Kinabalu: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) said Sulu sympathisers both within and outside Sabah consider the state as Philippines’ 14th province. Read more ⮕

Books on Bruneians to be unveiled at carnivalKota Kinabalu: A few books on Sabah’s Brunei community will be unveiled at the second Baurung-Urung Carnival at Sabah International Convention Centre on Oct 28. Read more ⮕

Ekspo halal antara tarikan Karnival Baurung-UrungKota Kinabalu: Ekspo Halal yang disertai ramai pemain industri halal di Sabah menjadi antara daya tarikan di Karnival Baurung-Urung selama dua hari anjuran Persatuan Masyarakat Brunei Sabah (PMBS) bermula Sabtu ini. Read more ⮕

Sabah continues to accept official letters in Malay and English, says state deputy secretaryKOTA KINABALU, Oct 26 — The Sabah government will continue accepting official letters in Malay and English for the time being, says Sabah Deputy Secretary Datuk Ahemad... Read more ⮕

12 Rolex watches seized during the Sabah Water Dept corruption trialKOTA KINABALU:KOTA KINABALU: In the Special Corruption court heard yesterday (Oct 25), 12 Rolex watches were among some of the valuable items that wer... Read more ⮕

In Kota Kinabalu, father and son plead not guilty to cheating Sabah govt of RM1.3m in gold royaltiesKOTA KINABALU, Oct 25 — A father and son were charged in the Sessions Court here today with 24 counts each of cheating the Sabah government by not declaring the actual proceeds... Read more ⮕