Sabah-born artist holds debut solo exhibition

The “Hues in Rhapsody” art exhibition, which will run for a month, features 14 paintings produced between 2016 and this year.“I was born and raised in KK (Kota Kinabalu), and then moved to KL (Kuala Lumpur) to pursue my tertiary studies while part-timing as a model,” she said.
"And then I met my husband in Sydney, Australia, and we got married and now reside there. I worked as a part-time model for the last 15 years and during my travels I used my spare time to paint.
“I wanted to do it on a full-time basis, but now I have a child. Probably in a few years, I would focus on it full-time and upskill myself.” Meanwhile, Monocolo Executive Director Erica Lim said from the beginning the hotel’s vision is to connect the world of hospitality with the realm of arts. headtopics.com
"We believe that art has the unique power to bring communities together, promote local artisans and foster the exchange of ideas and opportunities," she said. Alongside the art exhibition was a collaboration with local bespoke sustainable furniture maker Brutti Besi, who presented their statement pieces throughout the event.
