S'porean Woman Reacts Rudely to Bus Driver's Request to Put Her Feet Down, Police Had to Be Called

Shared by user @bbshidah on TikTok who was sitting beside the passenger and recorded the incident, the video has garnered over 242,000 views and 9,000 likes as of the time of writing.

In the video, the bus driver can be seen walking to the passenger, a woman wearing a hat with a visor, requesting her to remove her feet from the seat opposite her. It is worth noting that passengers on the bus are expressly prohibited from putting their feet on the bus seat, as shown by a sticker which @bbshidah pointed out on the public transport vehicle.

Reprimanding the passenger, the bus driver pointed toward the sticker prohibiting putting feet on the seat and asked the woman if “she saw the sticker there?”. Instead of complying with the rules, the woman reacted rudely and lashed out at the bus driver, saying, “You got see your bus driver uniform or not?”. headtopics.com

After a heated exchange, the bus driver then walked away while a voice can be heard in the background saying to call the police. The woman then briefly put her feet on the seat again before rudely resting them on the grab pole of the bus instead as the video abruptly ends.

In the video’s comments section, @bbshidah shared that all the passengers had to get out and take a separate bus as the police were called to handle the situation.https://worldofbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/rude-auntie-bus-sg.mp4 headtopics.com

So, what do you guys think of the incident? Have you experienced something like this before while on public transport?Also read: “Locals are rude” – Traveller Who’s Been to 33 Countries Reveals Why She Doesn’t Rate S’pore

