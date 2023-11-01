S. Korea: Russian help to boost North bid to launch spy satellite

That is roughly the supply of munitions that Russia expends in its war with Ukraine in two months, a member of the parliament committee Yoo Sang-bum said, citing the briefing.The shipments were made by vessels moving between a North Korean east coast port and Russian ports, as the United States previously reported, as well as by air out of North Korea, the spy agency said.

North Korea’s two attempts to launch its first reconnaissance satellite this year ended in failure as stages of the boosters experienced malfunctions.The launch is part of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s push to bolster its military capabilities that also include long-range ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines and hypersonic missiles.

The North had previously pledged to make a third attempt in October, but has so far shown no indication that it was about to go ahead with the launch. South Korea, Japan and the United States have condemned the supply of arms and military equipment by North Korea to Russia, laying out what they said was evidence that confirmed deliveries of such shipments.

In return for arms support for Moscow, North Korea is trying to bring in Russian fighter jets and other aircraft, Yoo quoted NIS as saying. The spy agency also said that North Korea dispatched a delegation that mainly consists of experts on artillery to Russia in mid-October, Yoo said.

