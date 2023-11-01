S. Korea accuses Pyongyang, Moscow of cooperation in spy satellite launch

North Korea has also sent more than 10 shipments of munitions to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, including over one million artillery rounds, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was quoted as saying.

“North Korea is running its munition factories to full capacity to meet demand for military supplies to Russia and even mobilising residents and civilian factories to make ammunition boxes for exports,” Yoo told reporters, citing the NIS report.

The launch is part of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s push to bolster its military capabilities, which also include long-range ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, and hypersonic missiles.

The North had previously pledged to make a third attempt in October, but has so far shown no indication that it was about to go ahead with the launch. While hosting Kim, Putin said Russia would help North Korea build satellites, without providing specifics.North Korea remains strapped for financial resources and technical expertise in its satellite programme, and appears to have not yet mastered the technology for atmosphere re-entry of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) warheads, Yoo said.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken will visit South Korea on Nov 8-9 and meet foreign minister Park Jin to discuss North Korean issues, Seoul said today. North Korea has denied it was supplying arms to Russia and has also dismissed reports by some military experts that its arms were being used by Hamas fighters in the fighting against Israel.

