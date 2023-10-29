Russians commemorate victims of Stalinist terror

The ‘Returning of the Names’ event in Moscow is traditionally held at the Solovetsky Stone memorial to victims. (AP pic)
The Kremlin has doubled down on its version of history as its troops fight in Ukraine, which often glosses over Stalinist crimes, with public commemoration of Soviet-era repression seen as unpatriotic.
Every year, the event sees people taking turns to read out the names of people executed during Stalin's "Great Terror" between 1936 and 1938. However, Memorial said ahead of the event that Russian authorities had banned it from holding the commemoration in the central Lubyanka Square.Oleg Orlov, Memorial's co-chair recently fined for denouncing the Ukraine campaign, still came to the stone to pay his respects.Banned from gathering on Lubyanka, Memorial had instead organised the reading of the names at symbolic places associated with dissidents around the Russian capital.
Events were also held in European cities, where many Russians who oppose the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive have fled to. Orlov read out the names of victims at the Vvedenskoye Cemetery in northern Moscow, at the grave of one of Memorial’s founders – Soviet dissident and historian Arseny Roginsky.“But it is held in many place across Russia and not only,” he added, before reading out the name of a victim.
The aim of the event is to humanise and remember the hundreds of thousands of people who were executed under Stalin's Terror. In Moscow, people read names outside the home of writer and Gulag survivor Varlam Shalamov and Soviet lawyer Sofiya Kalistratova, who had defended dissidents in the 1970s.