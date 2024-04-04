Russia to Produce Video Game Consoles to Compete with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

If you thought the current landscape of video game consoles and handhelds was already packed, the entirety of Russia has something to say about that. At the very least, Russia ’s president Vladimir Putin does, since he’s issued a mandate: produce Russia n video game consoles to compete with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S . Bit of a tall order there.
Per a report from the Russian newspaper Kommersant, the order was handed down from the Kremlin to “consider the issue of organizing the production of stationary and portable game consoles and game consoles.” Kommersant’s sources tell the nationally distributed Russian paper that the VK Group, a major Russian tech company behind the similarly named social media service VK, will be largely responsible for the project. The production of consoles will be handled by the GS Group, which was previously known as General Satellite and is the single largest Russian developer of set-top boxe
Russia Video Game Consoles PS5 Xbox Series X/S VK Group GS Group
