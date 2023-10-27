Russia defends decision to invite Hamas, says it’s in contact with all sides

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputyMOSCOW, Oct 27 — Russia today defended its decision to invite a Hamas delegation to Moscow against strong Israeli criticism, saying it was necessary to maintain contacts with all sides in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Israel, which has vowed to wipe out Hamas in retaliation for an October 7 attack that killed 1,400 people, has described the decision as “deplorable” and urged Moscow to expel the delegation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Hamas delegation had met with representatives of Russia’s foreign ministry but not with President Vladimir Putin or Kremlin officials.“We consider it necessary to continue our contacts with all parties and, of course, we will continue our dialogue with Israel,” he told reporters. headtopics.com

Russia has ties to all the key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Syria, Hamas, and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority which exercises limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation in the West Bank.

It cited Abu Hamid as saying Hamas needed time to locate all those taken to Gaza by various Palestinian factions in the October 7 attack on Israel.Peskov ruled out any risk of Russia being drawn into the conflict after US fighter jets today struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US forces by Iranian-backed militia. headtopics.com

But he added that the US strikes would further stoke tensions across the region. “This is very bad,” he said.

Read more:

malaymail »

Israel preparing ground invasion of Gaza, says NetanyahuIsrael has carried out intense bombardment following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas. Read more ⮕

Hamas says estimated number of captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50DUBAI, Oct 26 — The estimated number of Hamas-held captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s... Read more ⮕

Hamas official says ceasefire needed before hostages can be freed, says Russian newspaperMOSCOW, Oct 27 — The Palestinian Hamas group that controls Gaza cannot release hostages seized during its attack on Israel until a ceasefire is agreed, the Russian newspaper... Read more ⮕

World leaders seek to suspend Israel-Hamas fighting for Gaza aidJERUSALEM, Oct 25 — The United States and Russia were among several nations pushing for a pause in fighting or a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to allow humanitarian aid into... Read more ⮕

UN chief rejects Israel accusations he justified Hamas attacksNEW YORK, Oct 25 — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today rejected accusations by Israel that, in a statement to the Security Council, he had justified attacks... Read more ⮕

Biden urges ‘path to peace’ in Israel-Hamas warWASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called Wednesday for world leaders to develop plans for a “path toward peace” including two-state solution when the... Read more ⮕