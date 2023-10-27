Russia defends decision to invite Hamas, says it’s in contact with all sides

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check
MOSCOW, Oct 27 — Russia today defended its decision to invite a Hamas delegation to Moscow against strong Israeli criticism, saying it was necessary to maintain contacts with all sides in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Israel, which has vowed to wipe out Hamas in retaliation for an October 7 attack that killed 1,400 people, has described the decision as “deplorable” and urged Moscow to expel the delegation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Hamas delegation had met with representatives of Russia’s foreign ministry but not with President Vladimir Putin or Kremlin officials.“We consider it necessary to continue our contacts with all parties and, of course, we will continue our dialogue with Israel,” he told reporters. headtopics.com
Russia has ties to all the key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Syria, Hamas, and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority which exercises limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation in the West Bank.
It cited Abu Hamid as saying Hamas needed time to locate all those taken to Gaza by various Palestinian factions in the October 7 attack on Israel.Peskov ruled out any risk of Russia being drawn into the conflict after US fighter jets today struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US forces by Iranian-backed militia. headtopics.com
But he added that the US strikes would further stoke tensions across the region. “This is very bad,” he said.