Russia and France Discuss Potential Talks on Ukraine Conflict

Russia and France have reportedly discussed the potential for talks on the Ukraine conflict during a rare telephone call between their defence ministers. The call, initiated by France, marks a rare instance of high-level contact between the two countries, whose ties have been strained by the Ukraine war.

Russia stated that the starting points for dialogue could be based on the Istanbul peace initiative.

