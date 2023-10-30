Russia accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-Pacific

Russia’s Sergei Shoigu (centre right) chats with Chinese general Zhang Youxia at the Xiangshan Forum. (AP pic)

BEIJING: Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said the West wants to expand the conflict in the Ukraine to the Asia-Pacific region, Russian state media reported, citing comments made at a Beijing defence forum on Monday.

Speaking at the Xiangshan Forum, China’s biggest military diplomacy event, Shoigu said Nato is covering up a build-up of forces in the Asia-Pacific region with an “ostentatious desire for dialogue”, Russia’s TASS news agency reported. headtopics.com

Shoigu said Nato countries were promoting an arms race in the region, increasing their military presence and the frequency and scale of military drills there. US forces will use information exchanges with Tokyo and Seoul on missile launches to deter Russia and China, Shoigu said. He also accused Washington of trying to use climate change and natural disasters as an excuse for “humanitarian interventions”.

Shoigu said the emergence of new security blocs such as the Quad and Aukus undermined the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and nuclear non-proliferation efforts in the region. headtopics.com

At the same time, he said, Russia’s move to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty did not mean the end of the agreement, and Russia was not lowering its threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

“We are only seeking to restore parity with the US, who have not ratified this treaty,” Russia’s RIA news agency quoted Shoigu as saying. “We are not talking about its destruction.”

Marcus Lim matches best M’sian finish at Asia-Pacific Amateur ChampionshipMELBOURNE: Marcus Lim showed great poise on the final day of the 14th Asia-Pacific Championship to finish an impressive tied seventh at The Royal Melb... Read more ⮕

Philippine police detain close to 600 people in anti-trafficking raid in ManilaInternational concern has been growing over internet scams in the Asia-Pacific region. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Acapulco rises to 39 after Hurricane OtisThe storm is the most powerful to hit Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Read more ⮕

Malaysia’s Marcus Lim guts out 76 in blustery conditions to stay in top 10 at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with one round to goIn challenging conditions at the 14th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship held in Melbourne, Australia, Malaysian golfer Marcus Lim displayed resilience... Read more ⮕

Crowds throng Taipei as Taiwan celebrates east Asia’s largest Pride marchTAIPEI, Oct 28 — About 150,000 people marched through Taipei today in a riotous and noisy celebration of LGBTQ+ equality and diversity at east Asia’s largest Pride march, with... Read more ⮕

Calvert-Lewin fires Everton to 1-0 win at West HamLONDON, Oct 29 — Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 50th Premier League goal to give his side a 1-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday and open some daylight between the... Read more ⮕