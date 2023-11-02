Running outlets without licence: Duo fined RM6,000

They were each charged under Section 3 of the Public Entertainment Ordinance 1958 which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or up to one year jail, or both, on conviction. In Thien’s case, the prosecution informed the court that the police team, who raided the respective premises, found that they were run without valid business licences.Both Thien and Oliver requested for a lenient sentence while the prosecution applied for an adequate sentence.In another case, a salesman was fined RM1,000 or one month-jail for having illegal gambling paraphernalia.

Julienus Joellemy pleaded guilty to having three slips of lottery ticket without a licence behind a café at Lorong Kelapa, Kolombong at 5.50pm on Oct 13, this year. He was charged under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming House Act, which carries a jail term of up to six months, or fine of up to RM3,000, or both, on conviction.

The prosecution informed the court that the police conducted an Ops Dadu detained Julienus at the scene after monitoring that he operated an unlicensed 4D gambling activity. The police seized among others, lottery tickets, a handphone, and a mobile printer from Julienus, the court heard.

