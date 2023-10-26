Rule of law calls for lawyers to be respected and show respect

An advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya is an officer of the court as well as a protected species under the Legal Profession Act 1976, Evidence Act 1950 and several other laws.

On the other hand, advocates and solicitors who commit any misconduct may be subjected to disciplinary action by a disciplinary board presided over by a person nominated by the Chief Judge. They must also upgrade their knowledge and qualifications to keep up with the times and trends and avoid the temptation to survive as single degree holders (unless they are senior practitioners who have acquired substantial expertise through many years in practice).

Then the Salleh Abas debacle happened, and a sustained judicial assault on lawyers began after they threw their support behind the Lord President, including by way of a protest march.They found their easy access to the previous Supreme Court building in front of Dataran Merdeka via its front and back entrances blocked. headtopics.com

In it, I observed: “Day by day we see more and more incidents of judicial abuse which go unredressed. The majority of the victims are counsel who are not able to defend their integrity and dignity before an abusive adjudicator clothed with judicial privilege and armed with powers of contempt and enjoying bullying tactics.

It was indeed a harsh article, and I did not expect the Bar Council to publish it. However, the late Raja Aziz Addruse, doyen of the Malaysian Bar, said it was a courageous article and approved its publication. headtopics.com

Unlike many other professions, Article 5(3) of the Federal Constitution recognises the role of lawyers in society and tasks them with representing and defending accused persons.

