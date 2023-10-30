Rugby World Cup officiating criticised by former All Blacks

WELLINGTON, Oct 29 — Former All Blacks and New Zealand’s media lamented the impact of cards in Test rugby following the “heart-wrenching” 12-11 loss to South Africa in the World Cup final on Saturday.

Dagg claimed Test rugby was being eroded as a spectacle by the increasing use of red and yellow cards for foul play and professional fouls. Dagg also said an early yellow card shown to Shannon Frizell for dropping on the legs of Bongi Mbonambi — forcing the Springboks hooker out of the game with an injury — was not justified.

“There were some contentious moments but deal with it after the game. There was no malice in (Cane’s tackle) and Jesse Kriel is fine.” “It was a sad moment for the game and the World Cup because no one, presumably, wanted a red card to be the differentiator in the final,” its website report said. headtopics.com

Veteran hooker Dane Coles is the only player to retire but eight have signed offshore club contracts, making them ineligible for the All Blacks — among them Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett.

