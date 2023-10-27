Rugby World Cup fever builds in New Zealand ahead of ‘cracking’ final

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over PalestineThe All Blacks face the Springboks at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday with both sides bidding to become the first nation to win the World Cup for a fourth time.

Under head coach Ian Foster, New Zealand made a rocky start to the tournament with a defeat to France but eventually earned a place in the final with a hard-fought win over top-ranked Ireland in the knockout stages before routing Argentina.

The stadium’s communications manager Bronwynne Howse told AFP that nearly 10,000 tickets had been snapped up by Thursday with a crowd of around 20,000 anticipated come kick-off on Sunday morning. Sean Fitzpatrick, part of the All Blacks team which won the 1987 World Cup on home soil and the captain when they lost the 1995 final to hosts South Africa, is anticipating a battle royale. headtopics.com

“This team is unbelievable in what they have achieved in five weeks. It’s a different team from where they were against the Springboks,” Fitzpatrick told AFP in a phone interview. New Zealand flanker Shannon Frizell and lock Brodie Retallick, who both missed the August defeat with injury, have long since returned. Prop Tyrel Lomax, who suffered a deep leg cut to his leg in the last game against South Africa, is due to again scrum down against the Springboks.

