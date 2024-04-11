Rubber Glove Sales Expected to Increase in 2024

Rubber glove sales are expected to pick up in the second half of 2024 due to more balanced demand-supply dynamics. The demand for medical and surgical rubber gloves increased last month as customers replenished their stock.

Prices are also expected to rise as a result of the uptick in demand and the increase in latex price. However, many glove makers have reduced production due to the oversupply situation in previous years.

Rubber Gloves Sales Demand Supply Prices Production

