RTG inclusion takes weight off Mohamad Aniq’s shoulders in quest for Paris gold

“I was surprised but elated because I would have access to many facilities. I am sure that this selection is also a catalyst for my other comrades to work together as much as possible after this to raise the sport of weightlifting.
Asked about the facilities that he will seek in the RTG programme, the 21-year-old said he wants to get support services such as masseur services that are more consistent every time he participates in international tournaments from the National Sports Institute (ISN).
Meanwhile, Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (MWF) president Datuk Ayub Rahmat is grateful that Mohamad Aniq’s achievements on the international stage have ‘opened the eyes’ of the RTG committee to include the sport.
“This certainly provides motivation and the necessary training space because we did get help from the National Sports Council, but the MWF is a small association that uses its own limited funds, so this achievement proves that we are also capable of greater success,” he said.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
HYPEMY: (Video) Lee Zii Jia Given 2-Week Ultimatum To Sign RTG Contract Before Paris OlympicsThe 2024 Olympics may be months off, but for the players, they're running out of time to train. And that includes, national shuttler Lee Zii Jia (李梓嘉)
Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕