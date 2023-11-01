RON97 petrol price November 2023 week one update – price of premium fuel unchanged, at RM3.47 per litre

As it was before, there is once again no change to the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, meaning it remains at the price of RM3.47 per litre where it wasNo change, therefore, in the retail prices of diesel fuels, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends capped at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend stays put 20 sen about that at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 8, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 44th edition of the

