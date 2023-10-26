Rome Statute cause and effect

Good morning. Here's what you should know today.Key HighlightsPalestine Solidarity WeekWan Saiful charged againIn 2019, shortly after the then-Pakatan Harapan government ratified the Rome Statute, there was an uproar against it.Johor’s royal family argued it would undermine the Malay rulers, Malays and Islam.Umno also seized on this narrative, at a time it was trying to turn Malays against the Harapan government.

HIGHLIGHTSMinistry: Palestine Solidarity Week to teach students empathy for othersLabuan teacher transferred, allegedly over cross dispute in schoolKINIGUIDE | How could constitutional changes make more people stateless?Wan Saiful charged againBersatu MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan was slapped with 18 new money laundering charges on Wednesday.This involved funds of around RM5.59 million in “illegal proceeds” which were allegedly laundered through a company he was a director of.

