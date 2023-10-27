Rombak OIC kerana gagal bela nasib penduduk Gaza

PERTUBUHAN Kerjasama Islam (OIC) harus dirombak semula kerana gagal berfungsi secara efektif bagi membela nasib negara-negara Islam yang mudah dibuli dan ditindas oleh kuasa Barat yang sentiasa menjadi proksi kepada Israel.

Namun, negara-negara Islam di Asia Barat juga harus dipersalahkan kerana mereka tidak boleh bersatu padu untuk membina kekuatan Islam di sana. Walhal, Israel dikelilingi negara-negara Islam bertaraf dunia seperti Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Mesir dan Arab Saudi.

Inilah keajaiban anugerah Allah SWT kepada negara-negara Islam yang tidak dimanfaatkan secara terbaik mungkin bagi melawan kuasa Barat yang zalim. Umat Islam sejagat dan pemimpin-pemimpin OIC hanya mampu berpeluk tubuh memerhati Israel membuli rakyat Palestin. headtopics.com

Negarawan ini bukan sahaja bercakap tetapi terus membela negara-negara Islam yang ditindas oleh rejim Zionis mahupun Barat pada waktu itu. OIC adalah sebuah pertubuhan yang amat lemah dan kepimpinannya tidak berdasarkan pada ajaran Islam sebenar berteraskan al-Quran serta sunnah.

Pemimpin-pemimpin Islam lebih berpaksikan pada unsur-unsur kejahilan dan kufur nikmat daripada berpegang pada semangat solidariti ummah sejagat.

