Road Accidents Spike Nationwide, Catching Up with Pre-Pandemic Levels

The number of road accidents nationwide has spiked, and it has caught up with pre-pandemic levels. Police said 598,635 road accidents were reported nationwide from Jan 1 to Dec 30 last year, based on a report on Jan 1. This number is 5.5% higher than the 567,516 road accidents recorded in 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, the total number of road fatalities stood at 6,167.

With the rise in road accidents, several measures will be introduced by the Transport Ministry to strengthen road safety. This includes a Cabinet committee that will meet three times a year to address road safety and traffic congestion issues in the country. Such moves would be timely, seeing that all states recorded an uptick in road accidents and deaths from 2021 to 2022





PWD and Council Take Action to Repair Damaged RoadsThe Public Works Department (PWD) will step up its surveillance of a Sipitang main road to ensure that any damage is dealt with promptly, while the District Council has vowed to do the same when it comes to the stretch in a Penampang neighbourhood. The former agency finished dealing with a bulge and cracks which had formed on the surface of Jalan Lintas Sipitang yesterday. The latter, on the other hand, repaired the potholes on Lorong Mutiara Kobusak last week. This action was prompted by feedback from a motorist living in Kg Lumut and another from Taman Mutiara about the inconvenience caused by the various road-related irregularities. They related their grievances separately to Hotline, providing the location of the affected sections of both stretches. This information was forwarded to the PWD and the Council. The Council’s workers in the midst of repairing Lorong Mutiara Kobusak

Traffic Demarcations Planned for Roundabouts in Kota BeludThe Public Works Department (PWD) plans to have the necessary traffic demarcations put in place around four roundabouts in Kota Belud and is keeping tabs on the movement of vehicles around those sections of the main road in Telipok which are being widened as part of the Pan Borneo project.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is strongly encouraging the public to wear a mask in crowded places even if they are not sick, as Covid-19 cases rose above 56,000 last week. It will also open a second Covid-19 treatment facility located at Singapore Expo Hall 10 in Changi this weekend, it said in a press statement yesterday. Together with the existing facility at Crawfurd Hospital along Adam Road, the two facilities will be able to care for more than 80 stable Covid-19 patients who do not need intensive hospital care. Starting December 19, MOH will be giving daily updates on Covid-19 cases on its website to provide the latest information during this period of surge in cases.As Covid-19 testing is no longer routinely required here, the number of reported Covid-19 cases is expected to under-represent the actual situation, MOH said

