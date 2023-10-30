RM900 million Sukuk a milestone for Sabah Maju Jaya

It was issued out of its AAA-rated Multi-Currency Sukuk Wakalah Programme of up to RM10 billion (or its equivalent in other currencies) in nominal value.

The inaugural issuance was closed with an order book of RM3.5 billion translating to a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.9 times, subscribed by a diverse group of investors in Malaysia. The Joint Lead Managers for the inaugural Sukuk Wakalah issuance were AmInvestment Bank, CIMB Investment Bank Berhad and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB).Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor witnessed the signing of the inaugural issuance document between Chief Executive Officer Dr Dionysia Kibat, representing SMJSB, and Yeoh Teik Leng, AmInvestment Bank Berhad Head of Debts Market, in a ceremony held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), Kota Kinabalu, on Oct 20.

“There are a lot more untapped oil and gas resources in Sabah and the State Government, with SMJSB’s assistance, will achieve greater revenue sharing, greater say and greater participation in the oil and gas development in the State.” headtopics.com

This programme was launched in April this year and assigned a AAA-rating by RAM Rating Services Berhad (RAM), the largest credit rating agency in Malaysia and in Southeast Asia. Chen applauded SMJSB for its successful maiden issuance and said this inaugural issuance marks a testament to investors’ strong confidence in SMJSB’s financial performance and business outlook.

“To this end, SMJSB continues to partner with reputable operators with established and proven environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and policies with set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over time. headtopics.com

