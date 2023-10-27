RM800mil in contraband seized by Bukit Aman's internal security department, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Close to RM800mil worth of contraband, drugs and other items have been seized in foiled smuggling attempts by the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department this year, says Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The Inspector-General of Police said the department recorded 6,476 cases between January and September, resulting in 4,356 arrests. "Various contraband items worth RM789.99mil were also seized in the same period," he said in his speech during the Bukit Aman monthly assembly here on Friday (Oct 27).

Among the successes were the department's Wildlife Crime Bureau seizure of RM21mil worth of illegal frozen food. "The General Operations Force (GOF) also seized 495kg of syabu worth RM17.8mil while the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) conducted 28 raids resulting in RM37.3mil in seized items. headtopics.com

"The department, through the Marine Police, also seized RM37.1mil worth of contraband and arrested 64 suspects," he said. The country's top cop said the department had mobilised all its elements in a coordinated approach to increase security at the country's entry points.

"It has also conducted various operations by mobilising assets such as armoured cars, the cavalry unit, as well as helicopters and drones, at the country's borders," he said."We must not rest on our laurels and always strive to do better," he added. headtopics.com

