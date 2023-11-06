RM8.2 million spent to clear rivers of rubbish in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced that it has cost RM8.2 million this year to clear the rivers in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor of rubbish. He emphasized the need to overcome the garbage disposal issue to prevent environmental pollution and flooding.

