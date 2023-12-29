RM6,240 collected from litterbugs during cleanliness operations

A TOTAL of RM6,240 has been accrued, so far, during City Hall’s “Ops Bersih (Cleanliness Operations)” carried out at various commercial centres and towns around the State Capital during the last quarter of this year. A spokesman for the agency’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) said the sum was collected from the 309 litterbugs who were compounded under its Anti-Litter ByLaws 1984 (Amendment 2005).

"These individuals paid their compounds on-the-spot during the 90 inspections performed between Oct 3 and Dec 25," he said. About RM540 was received from 27 wrongdoers during the nine checks in October, RM2,440 from some 118 during the 30 checks in November and RM3,260 from 164 others during the 51 inspections conducted this month, according to him





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe buys 25% stake in Manchester UnitedBritish billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has agreed a deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United for about US$1.3 billion (RM6.05 billion), vowing to return the Premier League club to the “top of world football”. United also announced in a statement on Sunday that Ratcliffe’s Ineos company would take control of football operations after years of under-achievement under the Glazer family. And the 71-year-old chairman of the global chemicals giant will provide substantial funds for future investment in the club’s outdated Old Trafford stadium. It brings to an end a lengthy saga that began 13 months ago when United’s unpopular US owners said they were considering “strategic alternatives” to help the club grow

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Mixed Feelings Towards Santa ClausA personal reflection on the author's conflicting emotions towards Santa Claus during Christmas in Malaysia.

Source: JuiceMy - 🏆 11. / 63 Read more »

Surviving Family Gatherings During ChristmasA guide to triumph over the chaos of familial interactions during Christmas

Source: JuiceMy - 🏆 11. / 63 Read more »

Paradigm Mall PJ Transforms into a Winter Wonderland for a Vrooming ChristmasParadigm Mall PJ has turned into a winter wonderland with festive activities in collaboration with Robocar Poli, bringing joy and excitement to families during the holiday season.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe buys 25% stake in Manchester UnitedBritish billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has agreed a deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United for about US$1.3 billion (RM6.05 billion), vowing to return the Premier League club to the “top of world football”. United also announced in a statement on Sunday that Ratcliffe’s Ineos company would take control of football operations after years of under-achievement under the Glazer family. And the 71-year-old chairman of the global chemicals giant will provide substantial funds for future investment in the club’s outdated Old Trafford stadium. It brings to an end a lengthy saga that began 13 months ago when United’s unpopular US owners said they were considering “strategic alternatives” to help the club grow

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »