RM593.5 billion in investments realised: Zafrul

“Of the total approvals, up to RM593.5 billion or 78.7 per cent of the total investment approved during the period had been realised. The investment implementation rate for that period is close to 80 per cent,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat.

“In general, JTPPP acts as a platform that is able to monitor and take action on issues faced by investors, especially for strategic and iconic investment projects.“The JTPPP monitoring starts as early as when the application is expressed by the company concerned, until the investment projects are realised,” he said.

“From January to June 2023, Malaysia has attracted a total of RM132.6 billion in approved investments in the service, manufacturing and primary sectors, which is 60 per cent of the target for 2023. He said various incentives have been introduced and implemented by the government which not only aims to attract investment in electric vehicles (EVs) but also to benefit the people.

He said the government is also offering individual income tax relief of up to RM2,500 for the cost of installation, rental and purchase including hire purchase of equipment or EV charging facility subscription fees for the assessment year 2022-2023.

