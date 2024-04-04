RM30mil boost for Indian entrepreneurs through Spumi Goes Big scheme

Entrepreneurs from the Indian community are set to get a RM30mil boost, following an additional allocation for the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme (Spumi). Dubbed ‘Spumi Goes Big,’ Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan said this brings the total allocations to RM60mil, its biggest to date.It was launched through the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional).

“This is their best chance to empower themselves in various sectors. We hope this will help Malaysian-Indian entrepreneurs uplift their businesses,” he told reporters during a press conference here after launching the initiative yesterday. Ramanan said applicants for the Spumi Goes Big scheme can apply for loans of between RM50,000 and RM100,000, adding that it would assist them in taking their businesses to the “next level

