RM21.6 million for schools, non- Muslim bodies

This will be followed by five more sessions to be held for other zones including North West Coast, Upper Interior, Lower Interior, East Coast (Sandakan) and East Coast (Tawau). Masidi emphasized the commitment of the State government to ensure that every sector of the Sabah community receives fair and just benefits.

“I would like to emphasise the importance of educational institutions in forming knowledgeable human capital for the development of Sabah. In addition, religious bodies also play an important role in fostering good values and tolerance among the multi-racial community in Sabah,” he said at the ceremony held at Banquet hall, Menara Kinabalu, here.Masidi also emphasised the importance of the State government’s policy of justice and equality in providing aid regardless of race or religion.

“I hope this aid can ease the burden of schools and religious bodies in the development and repair of their infrastructure,” he said.He announced that applications for financial assistance for the year 2024 will be opened from Jan 2 to March 31, 2024 and called on the private sector to support the initiative.

In 2023, the State government allocated RM54.05 million, with RM23.00 million for schools and RM31.5 million for non-Muslim religious bodies. A total of 1,810 approvals were granted, which were divided into 346 schools and 1,464 non-Muslim religious bodies.

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Sabah sumbang RM21.6 juta kepada sekolah-sekolah, badan-badan keagamaan bukan IslamKota Kinabalu: Menteri Kewangan Sabah, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, menyampaikan bantuan kewangan Kerajaan Negeri Sabah sebanyak RM21.6 juta kepada sekolah-sekolah dan badan-badan keagamaan bukan Islam bagi Zon Pantai Barat Selatan pagi ini.

Kota Kinabalu: Ketua Menteri, Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor mengajak semua anak muda Sabah untuk berganding bahu bagi membangunkan negeri Sabah dan bersama-sama menjayakan Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

