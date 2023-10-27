RM20 million upgrade for tamu facilities

He said the allocation was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he tabled the 2024 Budget recently.“In the engagement session we conducted earlier with entrepreneurs and small traders at village tamus, they suggested the Government help upgrade the facilities.
“Accordingly, I suggested to the Chief Secretary of the Treasury and the Federal Budget Task Force a special allocation to upgrade village tamus in Sabah and Sarawak that are outside the area or jurisdiction of the District Council.
“This allocation has already been announced and included in the 2024 Budget. This provision for the first time will certainly benefit the traders in the rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said when met after officiating the Ulu Wariu Zone Level Cultivating Cooperative Community Programme (Natesa) at the Kg Nahaba SIB Multi-Purpose Hall, here, Thursday.
Regarding the Kadamaian Development Plan 2020-2035, he said it serves as a guide and input for development plans in the Kadamaian area.He said among the results of the Development Plan is the implementation of the upgrading project of several main roads in Kadamaian, namely Jalan Tengkurus-Lahanas and Jalan Sayap-Mansulit, which are being implemented, as well as Jalan Tambuluang-Podos, which is being tendered by the Public Works Department. headtopics.com
"When completed, it will not only facilitate and provide comfort for the villagers to work, send their children to school, market agricultural products but also increase opportunities in economic activities, especially the tourism industry in the village."