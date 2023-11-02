HEAD TOPICS

RM18.8 million in vehicle losses from floods in 2022 – why Special Perils insurance add-on is necessary

There’s no denying that floods have a substantial, far-reaching impact on those affected by them, and nowhere is this more evident when the losses caused by floods are measured on a financial scale. In a …

The report broke down areas where losses were incurred. Public assets and infrastructure topped the list with RM232.7 million (2021, RM2 billion), followed by housing at RM157.4 million (2021, RM1.6 billion) and

agriculture at RM154.5 million (2021, RM90.6 million). Business premises were also hard hit, suffering RM50.3 million in losses last year (2021, RM525.8 million). On the automotive front, vehicle losses in 2022 amounted to RM18.8 million, which was well down from the RM982.8 million recorded for the segment in 2021. Of course, that’s scant consolation to those whose cars were damaged by flood waters, especially those without appropriate coverage, in this case for special perils.box is usually never ticked.

