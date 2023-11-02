RM18.8 million in vehicle losses from floods in 2022 – why Special Perils insurance add-on is necessary

The report broke down areas where losses were incurred. Public assets and infrastructure topped the list with RM232.7 million (2021, RM2 billion), followed by housing at RM157.4 million (2021, RM1.6 billion) and

agriculture at RM154.5 million (2021, RM90.6 million). Business premises were also hard hit, suffering RM50.3 million in losses last year (2021, RM525.8 million). On the automotive front, vehicle losses in 2022 amounted to RM18.8 million, which was well down from the RM982.8 million recorded for the segment in 2021. Of course, that’s scant consolation to those whose cars were damaged by flood waters, especially those without appropriate coverage, in this case for special perils.box is usually never ticked.

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

