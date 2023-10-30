RM1.07m channelled to 107 residents’ associations in Malacca this year

: A total of RM1.07 million has been channelled to 107 residents’ associations in Malacca through the Pertubuhan Prihatin Komuniti (GPPK) grant, which is an initiative introduced by the Federal government to create a safe and harmonious community environment, this year.

State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman V.P. Shanmugam said the RM10,000 grant to every eligible residents’ association is to help them carry out various activities involving the community, such as efforts to combat crime, drugs and dengue as well as for cleaning and maintenance work.

“The GPPK grant also aims to improve the level of security within communities, increase the involvement of associations in local community security affairs, empower the role of associations in tackling disasters and cultivate the practice of joint responsibility in security. headtopics.com

“The Registrar of Societies (RoS) targets 100 residents’ associations but 128 applications were received, with 107 of them approved after meeting the required criteria,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) Complex here today.

Earlier, he officiated the closing ceremony of the RoS-Care Basic Course in the Management of Organisations, Smart Sharing and GPPK Delivery, which was also attended by Malacca RoS director Nurhafidah Ali. headtopics.com

Elaborating, Shanmugam said he hoped that the provision of the grant could be expanded to various categories of associations in the future so that it could provide comprehensive benefits to the community.

“Through the Madani Association Grant, which was announced under Budget 2024, it is hoped that it will provide another opportunity to all categories of associations,” he said. -Tamat subsidi ayam: Kerajaan tingkat inisiatif, kebajikan rakyat dengan penjimatan RM100 juta sebulan headtopics.com

KKR to invest RM1.9bil in subsea cable firm OMS GroupThe investment marks the US private equity firm’s latest investment in Southeast Asia’s digital infrastructure. Read more ⮕

M’sian swears to never return to Cameron Highlands after spending RM1,470 on his tripMALAYSIA’S a country where its just swelteringly hot on most days. So, once in a while, its nice idea to pack a bag and head down to Cameron Highland ... Read more ⮕

Foreigners fined RM1,000 for trading illegally in Little India, KlangThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Mengaku salah tumbuk polis, mekanik didenda RM1,800Berdasarkan fakta kes tertuduh bertindak agresif dengan menumbuk serta mencakar leher dan kepala seorang anggota polis pada 26 Okt lalu. Read more ⮕

Melaka capai sasaran kuota GPPK RM1 jutaMelaka berjaya mencapai sasaran RM1 juta kuota diperuntukkan menerusi Geran Pertubuhan Prihatin Komuniti (GPPK) apabila Jabatan Pendaftaran Read more ⮕

MYAirline, i-Serve probe: Lawyer released on bailMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕