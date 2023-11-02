Rivian R1T, R1S EV pick-up truck, SUV to arrive in Australia; expansion into Asia-Pacific markets planned

American EV maker Rivian has posted a filing to the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which has revealed that the brand has been approved for a launch in Australia, according to. The brand wrote in its filing that it believes its direct-to-consumer sales model complies with Australian laws, which may not necessarily be the case in other markets.

“Internationally, there may be laws in jurisdictions that may restrict our sales or other business practices. While we have analysed the principal laws in the United States, EU, China, Japan, United Kingdom, and Australia relating to our distribution model and believe we comply with such laws, the laws in this area can be complex, difficult to interpret and may change over time, and thus require ongoing review,” the manufacturer was quoted as saying.

“Our launch is focused on the US and Canadian markets. We intend to enter Western European markets in the near-term, followed by entry into major Asia-Pacific markets. To serve our global demand, we plan to localise production and supply chains in these regions,” Rivian said.

A long-range variant offers 644 km of range from a 180 kWh battery pack, though with slightly less power at 700 hp. The performance range-topper brings 835 hp and 1,231 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of three seconds and a towing capability of 4,990 kg (11,000 pounds).Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry.

