Rise in diabetes among children and adolescents linked to obesity

More and more children and adolescents are developing diabetes as obesity and overweight increase in these age groups, the World Health Organization warns. Diabetes, an incurable, chronic metabolic disease, can lead to serious health problems if not managed. It’s characterised by high blood sugar (glucose) levels due to insufficient production or function of insulin, a hormone that allows glucose to enter cells to produce energy.

The overwhelming majority of people with diabetes have type 2, which is often associated with an unhealthy lifestyle and obesity, and used to occur nearly entirely among adults. But type 1, in which genetic predisposition is thought to play a role, is still by far the most frequent type in children and adolescents. Paediatric diabetologist Dr Andreas Neu, vice president of the German Diabetes Society (DDG), points to several possible symptoms: Drinking an unusual amount of fluids during the day and sometimes at night as well could be an initial red flag for diabetes. A child who drinks a lot naturally has to pee a lot as well. “Sometimes the child will suddenly wet their bed again despite having long stopped,” Dr Neu says. A child losing weight is always a warning sign, he says, since children normally gain weight

