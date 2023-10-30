Ringgit strengthens on Fed’s dovish outlook

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed firmer against the US dollar today on hopes the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would continue to pause its rate hikes.

He said the US’s latest core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data provided some optimism that the Fed funds rate will be maintained at 5.5%. Back home, the investors will closely monitor the last MPC meeting for the year to gauge the economic performance and overnight policy rate (OPR), which is also expected to remain at the current level of 3%.

Meanwhile, AmBank Research said that the support for the ringgit would eventually step in when Fed cuts the interest rate by mid-2024. “With the Fed’s medium-term outlook turning dovish, support for the ringgit would eventually step in,” it said in a note today. headtopics.com

