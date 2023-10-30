Ringgit remains within a narrow range against greenback

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar and other major currencies on the first day of trading for the week.

The financial markets are closely watching two upcoming events, namely the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for Oct 31 to Nov 1 and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on Nov 2, 2023.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said that based on general consensus among experts, it is anticipated that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely maintain the Fed fund rate at 5.5%. headtopics.com

“This expectation is partly influenced by the latest core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, which indicated a decrease in inflationary pressure to 3.7% in September. “Similarly, market consensus suggests that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will likely keep its interest rate steady at 3%,” he told Bernama.At 9.05am, the ringgit rose to 4.7575/4.7625 against the greenback from Friday’s close of 4.7750/4.7800.The ringgit rose against the Japanese yen to 3.1759/3.1795 from 3.1827/3.1862 at the close on Friday, edged up against the euro to 5.0253/5.0306 from 5.0438/5.0491, and increased versus the British pound to 5.7618/5.7679 from 5.7945/5.8005 previously.

Meanwhile, it depreciated against the Thai baht to 13.1849/13.2031 from 13.1808/13.2008 at Friday’s close.

