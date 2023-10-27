Ringgit rebounds versus US dollar at opening

: The ringgit opened rebounded against the US dollar at opening amid tepid market sentiment as investors anticipate another quarter point increase in the US Federal Reserve Funds Rate in the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the US Dollar Index was higher by 0.07 percent to 106.6.02 points.

“The third quarter (3Q) 2023 US Gross Domestic Product growth was surprisingly stronger-than-expected at 4.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (consensus: 4.3 percent) with investment surging 8.4 percent (2Q: 5.2 percent) alongside strong out-turn in consumer spending which gained 4.0 percent from merely 0.8 percent in the prior quarter,” he told Bernama.The ringgit edged up against the Japanese yen to 3.1766/1795 from 3.1838/1860 at the close on Thursday, increased marginally against the euro to 5.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Get Ready For Asia's Fittest Party: The Music Run by CIMB, Kuala Lumpur 2024!Where else can you go for a 5km run with your friends and then party your heart out immediately after? It's no wonder that Asia's fittest party is such a lit Read more ⮕

Shake Shack Malaysia: First store will be opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A delicious surprise popped up online today. We got confirmation that Shake Shack, the famous burger chain from the United States, has announced that they... Read more ⮕

Shake Shack Malaysia: First store will be opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurShake Shack Malaysia officially announced that their first store will be at TRX. Operated by SPC Group, read on to find out more about their first store in Malaysia Read more ⮕

Malaysia's first Shake Shack opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurShake Shack Malaysia officially announced that their first store will be at TRX. Operated by SPC Group, read on to find out more about their first store in Malaysia Read more ⮕

Polis kesan pemandu bantu siasatan kemalangan maut di SerendahKUALA LUMPUR: Polis sedang mengesan seorang pemandu bagi membantu siasatan kejadian kemalangan di Kilometer 38, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh berdekatan Ser... Read more ⮕

Police looking for driver involved in fatal crash near SerendahKUALA LUMPUR: The police are looking for a driver to faciliate investigations into a fatal crash at Kilometre 38, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh near the Ser... Read more ⮕