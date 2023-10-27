Ringgit rebounds versus US dollar at opening

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened rebounded against the US dollar at opening amid tepid market sentiment as investors anticipate another quarter point increase in the US Federal Reserve Funds Rate in the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the US Dollar Index was higher by 0.07 per cent to 106.6.02 points.

"The third quarter (3Q) 2023 US Gross Domestic Product growth was surprisingly stronger-than-expected at 4.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (consensus: 4.3 per cent) with investment surging 8.4 per cent (2Q: 5.2 per cent) alongside strong out-turn in consumer spending which gained 4.0 per cent from merely 0.8 per cent in the prior quarter,” he told Bernama.The ringgit edged up against the Japanese yen to 3.1766/1795 from 3.

The ringgit was almost flat against the Indonesian rupiah at 300.0/300.4 from 300.5/300.9 yesterday. - Bernama

Read more:

staronline »

19 kakitangan akademik UMS terima kenaikan gred, pangkatPETALING JAYA: Seramai 19 kakitangan akademik terima kenaikan pangkat dan gred di Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). Read more ⮕

19 kakitangan akademik UMS terima kenaikan gred, pangkatPETALING JAYA: Seramai 19 kakitangan akademik terima kenaikan pangkat dan gred di Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). Read more ⮕

PMKS terlibat import eksport terkesan penyusutan ringgitPETALING JAYA: Penyusutan ringgit memberi kesan kepada perusahan mikro, kecil dan sederhana (PMKS) terutamanya yang mengimport bahan mentah menggunakan dolar Amerika Syarikat (AS), kata Persatuan Pengusaha Kecil dan Sederhana Malaysia (Samenta). Read more ⮕

QuickCheck: Is it safe to wash a vehicle's engine?PETALING JAYA: Eight months since “Luxury Tax” was first mentioned and after countless debates among the industry players, the government is said to have listed several possible taxable luxury goods. Read more ⮕

Sabah keeping to optional use of English in correspondence until further noticePETALING JAYA: Eight months since “Luxury Tax” was first mentioned and after countless debates among the industry players, the government is said to have listed several possible taxable luxury goods. Read more ⮕

Restaurant owners are fed up with reservation-hoarding botsPETALING JAYA: Eight months since “Luxury Tax” was first mentioned and after countless debates among the industry players, the government is said to have listed several possible taxable luxury goods. Read more ⮕